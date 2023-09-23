Ghanaian defender Semeu Commey attracts interest from European clubs

Ghanaian defender Semeu Commey is generating significant interest from top European clubs, thanks to his impressive performances for the Portuguese lower-tier side, CD Trofense.

The 19-year-old initially belonged to Boavista, a top-tier Portuguese club, after joining from Ghana's second-tier side, Banana Inn FC in 2022. However, he moved to Trofense on a free transfer from Boavista's youth team.

Reports emerging from Portugal suggest that Benfica is keen on acquiring the talented central defender for future endeavours. Additionally, Denmark's Nordsjaelland have also set its sights on Semeu.

Commey has demonstrated his abilities on the field, scoring a goal in five appearances this season, averaging 450 minutes of playtime in Liga 3. He played a pivotal role for Trofense in their recent 1-1 draw against Lusitania, netting a crucial goal in the 90+4th minute to salvage a point.

His remarkable performances have put him on the radar of these European clubs, paving the way for a potentially exciting future in top-tier football.