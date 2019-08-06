Ghanaian defender Seth Owusu misses out on Angolan Super Cup

Ghanaian defender Seth Owusu missed out of the Angolan Super Cup title after Desportivo da Huila lost 2-0 at Clube Desportivo 1º de Agosto on Monday night.

Huila lost the title on a 2-1 aggregate after they won the first leg 1-0 at home.

Owusu played full throttle as his side missed out on a major silverware before the start of the new season which kick-starts next week.

Ary Papel's 41-minute penalty and Leonel Yombi goal four minutes to regulation time ended the adventure of the visitors.

The former Hearts of Oak and Medeama star joined Desportivo da Huila couple of weeks ago and already become a key cog of the side.

The former Chivas USA left-back is expected to be key for the side ahead of the start of the Girabola next week.