Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius in talks to join Osnabruck from Hamburger SV

Ghanaian central defender Stephan Ambrosius is currently in negotiations with German club Osnabruck for a potential transfer from his current club, Hamburger SV.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his contract with Hamburger SV and spent the previous season on loan at Kalsruher SC.

Ambrosius, who initially joined Hamburger SV's youth team, has made over 100 appearances for the club. In 2021, he signed a new contract with Hamburger SV after his initial deal from 2018 expired.

However, the defender has struggled with injuries, which hampered his playing time last season and ultimately prevented him from participating in the 2022 World Cup, where he had been in contention for a spot in the Ghanaian national team.

During his loan spell at Kalsruher SC, Ambrosius featured in 19 matches. Despite his efforts, the team were unable to secure promotion to the Bundesliga.

Now, with his Hamburger SV contract approaching its final year, Ambrosius is exploring the possibility of a move to Osnabruck.

Details of the potential transfer deal have not been disclosed, and the negotiations are still ongoing. However, Ambrosius's move to Osnabruck would provide him with a fresh start and an opportunity to further develop his skills in a new environment.