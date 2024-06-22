Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius joins St. Gallen on three-year deal

Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius has signed a three-year contract with Swiss Super League side St. Gallen, with the announcement made on Saturday.

Ambrosius joins the club as a free agent after his contract with German club Hamburger SV expired at the end of last season.

Ambrosius and Hamburger SV agreed to part ways, allowing the defender to take on a new challenge in Switzerland with St. Gallen.

Ambrosius was born in Hamburg and joined Hamburger SV in 2012, progressing through all the club's youth levels.

He was first called up to the Bundesliga squad in early 2018 and debuted in March 2018 against VfB Stuttgart.

Despite the team's relegation, Ambrosius remained with HSV and played 45 games in the 2nd Bundesliga, including 18 appearances last season.

During the 2022/23 season, he was loaned to league rivals Karlsruher SC, where he made 18 more appearances in the second tier of German football.

In addition to his club career, Ambrosius has represented the Ghana national team in two friendly matches.

At St. Gallen, he will wear the number 5 jersey.