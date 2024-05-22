Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius leaves Hamburger SV after 12 years

Hamburger SV have announced the departure of defensive player Stephan Ambrosius at the end of the current season, ending his 12-year association with the club.

The Ghanaian defender began his journey with HSV after joining them from FC St. Pauli at just 13 years old. His potential saw him quickly rise through the ranks and make his Bundesliga debut at 18 under former coach Christian Titz.

As one of the promising young defenders in the German second tier, hopes were high that Ambrosius would play a significant role in rebuilding the squad.

Unfortunately, two severe knee injuries hindered his development and stunted his growth within the team.

To regain match fitness, Ambrosius spent last season on loan at Karlsruher SC before returning to Hamburg to work under head coach Tim Walter.

However, despite coming back to the club, the 25-year-old found limited opportunities on the pitch.

In total, Ambrosius featured in 49 official matches for Hamburger SV since making his debut. Upon the expiration of his existing deal, the club decided against offering a contract extension, prompting his imminent exit.