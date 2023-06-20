Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius seeks regular playing time ahead of new season

Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius is exploring options in a bid to get more playing time as he returns to his parent club Karlsruher SC having ended his loan spell with Hamburger SV.

The defender has struggled to win minutes in the first team which triggered the loan move which has ended. He is therefore keen on finding a new club this summer to get enough playing time.

The defender's desire to terminate his contract is clear as he envisages the usual limited playing time in the upcoming season having been denied the opportunity under Tim Walter

According to the media reports in Germany, Ambrosius should earn 600,000 euros every year. Given that Ambrosius is currently out due to a ruptured muscle fibre, this is money that perhaps no other team will pay.

If he wants to play for another team next season, he'll have to make some compromises. However, all parties must first agree on a contract cancellation.

This season, the 24-year-old made 18 appearances for Karlsruher SC in the German Bundesliga 2. According to Transfermarkt, his current market worth is one million euros.

Ambrosius was a German youth international before switching allegiances to represent Ghana on the international stage.