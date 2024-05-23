Ghanaian defender Stephen Acquah eager to make impact at FC Nordsjælland

Young Ghanaian defender Stephen Acquah has expressed his delight after signing with Danish side FC NordsjÃ¦lland.

The transfer, announced on Thursday, sees Acquah joining the U19 squad with the opportunity to progress to the first team.

The transfer marks an important step in the 18-year-old's football journey from the Right to Dream academy in Ghana to Farum.

"I am very happy to sign a contract with this fantastic club. I am ready to learn and develop every single day - and to listen to the many good people in the club," Acquah stated.

"I will give my very best for FCN, and I feel ready to take this next step in my development."

Acquah aims to follow the path of other successful Right to Dream Academy graduates, such as Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, who have risen to prominence after transitioning to FC NordsjÃ¦lland.