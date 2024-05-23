Ghanaian defender Stephen Acquah joins FC Nordsjaelland

Ghanaian youngster, Stephen Acquah has joined Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland ahead of he 2024/25 season.

The 18-year-old signed a deal to join the club from their feeder club in Ghana, the Right to Dream Academy.

Acquah, a defender, will first join the U19's before he is slowly transitioned into the senior side.

Just like Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana and recently Ibrahim Osman, the defender will go through the necessary development stages as he build his career abroad.

"I am very happy to sign a contract with this fantastic club. I am ready to learn and develop every single day - and to listen to the many good people in the club. - I will give my very best for FCN and I feel ready to take this next step in my development," said Acquah.

Nordsjaelland will finish the season with a trip to FC Copenhagen on Sunday with the hopes of climbing to third on the table.