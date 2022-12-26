GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghanaian defender Stephen Appiah leaves Zimbabwean side Dynamos after contract expires

Published on: 26 December 2022
Ghanaian defender Stephen Appiah leaves Zimbabwean side Dynamos after contract expires

Ghanaian defender Stephen Appiah has announced his exit from Zimbabwean side  Dynamo in a post on social media.

Appiah joined the Glamour Boys from ZPC Kariba two seasons ago.

“Blues is a big brand is a dream of every player,” Appiah announced his departure from the club.

“To achieve something big wth de club but unfortunately, I have to say goodbye to the blues. Being with them for 3 years is big.

“Wining the President’s Cup, Chibuku Super Cup cup semi finalist, 3rd position in the recently-ended season. Gud supporters with great winng mentality.”

Appiah helped Dynamo to finish third in the just-ended season.

 

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more