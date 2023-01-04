Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah released by Zimbabwean club

Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah has been released by Zimbabwean club Dynamos FC after his contract expired.

He is one of seven players released by Dynamos after they finished third in the league instead of first.

“Dynamos FC shall forever remain grateful to the service rendered to the club by these players and we wish them well in their careers.

“Meanwhile, all our stakeholders are hereby notified that the club is almost through with the recruitment of new players to beef up our 2023 squad and a formal announcement will be made in due course,” read a statement from the club.

In January 2020, the Ghanaian defender joined DeMbare from ZPC Kariba.

He was adjudged 2019 ZPC Kariba's Player of the Year following an incredible campaign after beating Zimbabwe international defender Ian Nekati.

“Blues is a big brand is a dream of every player,” he tweeted.

“To achieve something big with de club but unfortunately, I have to say goodbye to the blues. Being with them for 3 years is big.

“Winning the President’s Cup, Chibuku Super Cup cup semi-finalist, 3rd position in the recently-ended season. Good supporters with a great winning mentality.”