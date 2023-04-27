Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah threatens to cast bad luck spell on former club over unpaid $200 debt

Ghanaian defender Sylvester Appiah has made a shocking threat to cast a bad luck spell on his former club Zimbabwean side Dynamos FC until they pay him the $200 he claims they owe him.

Appiah's contract with Dynamos ended last year, and he returned to his home country, but he has been persistently asking the team's executive chairman, Moses Maunganidze, to pay him his share of the prize money for finishing third in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League in 2022.

The team's players were each given $200, but Appiah claims he did not receive his share.

Appiah's share of the prize money was supposed to be channelled towards the repair or replacement of some club property that he destroyed, but he has rubbished those claims and insists that Dynamos won't prosper in the field of play as long as they don't pay him the money in question.

He has warned the team that they will struggle in the league this season if they do not pay him the $200 he is owed.

"If they like, they will give me my money or if they don't like they must keep the money. No matter how they are going to try, they will struggle unless they give me my money," Appiah said in an interview with The Herald.

Maunganidze responded by saying that Appiah knows what he ought to do as per his contract given he destroyed some club property. Appiah's threat to cast a bad luck spell on Dynamos has raised eyebrows, with some fans expressing concern over the possibility of the team being cursed.

Dynamos is a top football team in Zimbabwe, and many fans are hoping that the issue will be resolved soon so that the team can focus on their matches.