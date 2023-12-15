Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe reunites with former teammate at IF Elfsborg

Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe has disclosed that he began following Swedish club IF Elfsborg after his fellow countryman Michael Baidoo joined the team in 2022.

Yegbe and Baidoo previously played together at Vision FC in Ghana's second-tier league before pursuing opportunities abroad.

Yegbe, 22, has signed a contract with Elfsborg that will keep him at the club until 2028. His move to the Boras Arena represents a significant milestone in his career, following a successful two-year stint with Finnish side SJK Seinäjoki.

"I actually started following IF Elfsborg when Michael Baidoo came here," Yegbe said in an interview with the club. "Both he and I have played at Vision FC, so we know each other."

Yegbe's football journey began when he joined WAFA (West African Football Academy) in 2018 at the age of 17.

He later moved to Accra and signed for Vision FC, playing in the second-tier league for two seasons before moving to Finland and joining SJK in the top division.