GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe reunites with former teammate at IF Elfsborg

Published on: 15 December 2023
Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe reunites with former teammate at IF Elfsborg
Terry Yegbe

Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe has disclosed that he began following Swedish club IF Elfsborg after his fellow countryman Michael Baidoo joined the team in 2022.

Yegbe and Baidoo previously played together at Vision FC in Ghana's second-tier league before pursuing opportunities abroad.

Yegbe, 22, has signed a contract with Elfsborg that will keep him at the club until 2028. His move to the Boras Arena represents a significant milestone in his career, following a successful two-year stint with Finnish side SJK Seinäjoki.

"I actually started following IF Elfsborg when Michael Baidoo came here," Yegbe said in an interview with the club. "Both he and I have played at Vision FC, so we know each other."

Yegbe's football journey began when he joined WAFA (West African Football Academy) in 2018 at the age of 17.

He later moved to Accra and signed for Vision FC, playing in the second-tier league for two seasons before moving to Finland and joining SJK in the top division.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more