Ghanaian defender Terry Yegbe sees red in Elfsborg's victory over Sirius in Sweden

Black Meteors defender, Terry Yegbe was sent off during the Swedish Allsevenskan game between IF Elfsborg and Sirius on Monday.

The Elfsborg centre-back was shown the red card after deliberately elbowing his marker on the blind side of the referee. However, communication from the assistant led to the sending off of the Ghana youth international.

A furious Yegbe had to be consoled by compatriot Michael Baidoo as he left the pitch late in the game with the host leading 2-0.

Yegbe could face disciplinary action from the Swedish League following his reaction to the red card incident.

Goals at either side of half-time from Arber Zeneli and Per Frick were enough for the host as they collected all three points at home.

The 23-year-old joined Elfsborg in February and has already made six league appearances for the club.

Midfielder Michael Baidoo lasted the entire duration of the game, playing a pivotal role for Elfsborg while Emmanuel Boateng was missing in action.