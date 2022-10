Ghanaian defender Edwin Tuffour Frimpong was the hero for Saint George who beat Ethiopia Electricity in the top flight on Thursday.

The former Asante Kotoko left-back scored in the closing stages as Saint George snatched a 1-0 win to stay at the top.

It was their second win of the new season following up from 7-1 thrashing of Ethiopian Insurance.

Frimpong’s side are seeking to win the Ethiopian Premier League again this season after clinching it in July.