Ghanaian defender Zico Asare sent off in Maidenhead United's victory in England

London-born Ghanaian defender Zico Asare encountered a challenging match as he was shown a red card during Maidenhead United's 2-0 triumph over Dorking Wanderers.

The 22-year-old started the game at the Meadowbank, but his participation was cut short in the second half due to two yellow cards.

In the 53rd minute, Asare received his first caution, and unfortunately, just 23 minutes later, he committed another foul that earned him a second yellow card, subsequently leading to his automatic ejection from the game.

As a result of his dismissal, Asare will be unavailable for the upcoming fixture, which sees Maidenhead United facing Hartlepool United away from home. Despite his absence, Maidenhead managed to secure a convincing victory over their opponents.

The win not only marked their first triumph of the new season in the English National League but also highlighted their capability to overcome challenges.

Asare, whose football journey commenced in Fulham's youth ranks, joined Maidenhead last year following his stint with Oxford United. His contributions have been well-regarded by the club, evident from his 44 appearances across various competitions. Notably, while he is eligible to represent both England and Ghana on the international stage, Asare is yet to receive a national team cap.