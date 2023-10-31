Ghanaian Dennis Appiah shines in Saint Etienne's win and earns TOTW accolade

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah delivered an outstanding performance for Saint Etienne in Ligue 2, earning him a spot in Sofascore's Team of the Week for match week 12.

Appiah's contributions were crucial in securing a 2-0 victory against Angers on Monday evening.

In a closely contested match, Saint Etienne managed to secure the win despite having less possession than the away side. Appiah, who started the game at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, put in a full 90-minute shift and played a vital role in the team's success.

The goals for ASSE were scored by Ibrahim Sissoko and Léo Pétrot, with Mathieu Gafaro providing the assist for Ibrahim Sissoko's goal.

Appiah has been a key figure this season, making 12 appearances and contributing two assists in Ligue 2.

He joined Saint Etienne during the winter transfer window from Ligue 1 side Nantes, and his consistent performances have earned him recognition in the Team of the Week.

Appiah's excellent form continues to make him an asset for Saint Etienne as they aim for success in Ligue 2.