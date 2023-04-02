Ghanaian Derick Kohn named MOTM after scoring in Hannover 96's Bundesliga 2 win

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Derick Kohn was the star of the show as Hannover 96 secured a 3-1 victory over Sandhausen in the Bundesliga 2 on Saturday afternoon.

Kohn was named Man-Of-The-Match after providing an assist and scoring a goal for his team.

Kohn set up Maximilian Beier to score the equaliser just before the break, and then added to his team's lead by scoring the second goal after 61 minutes. Louis Schaub scored the third goal two minutes before the end of the match to seal the win for the home side. Christian Kinsombi had opened the scoring for Sandhausen early in the game.

Reflecting on the match, Kohn expressed his delight at being named Man-Of-The-Match and praised his team for their performance.

"I'm very happy to be named Man-Of-The-Match today. It was a great team effort and we deserved the win. We had to fight hard to get the three points, but we kept believing and in the end, we got the job done," Kohn said.

Kohn has now scored three goals and provided five assists in 27 games for Hannover 96 in Bundesliga 2 this season. His performance on Saturday was yet another demonstration of his importance to the team.

Hannover 96 currently sit in sixth place in the Bundesliga 2 table, just four points off the promotion places. They will be looking to continue their good form when they face Karlsruher SC in their next match.