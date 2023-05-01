Ghanaian Derrick Kohn becomes top-scoring defender in Bundesliga II

Hannover left-back Derrick Köhn has been a standout performer in Bundesliga II this season, with his exceptional performances attracting attention from several Bundesliga clubs.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances, and his latest goal helped secure a 3-0 victory over Nuremberg.

The German-born Ghanaian’s performances have not gone unnoticed by Hannover coach Stefan Leitl, who recently declared him the best left-back in the league.

Leitl has been effusive in his praise of Köhn, and openly offered him to Bundesliga clubs, stating that he has what it takes to succeed at the top level of German football.

Despite his coach's high praise and the attention from other clubs, Köhn has played down talk of moving away from Hannover. In a recent interview, he stated that he feels passionate about playing for the club and is solely focused on helping the team achieve their goals this season.

However, Hannover's sports director Marcus Mann is aware of the interest in Köhn and is prepared for a potential transfer. While Köhn has two years remaining on his contract, Mann acknowledges that an offer could make him untenable for the Reds.