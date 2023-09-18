Ghanaian Derrick Köhn shines with goal as Hannover 96 thrash VfL Osnabruck

German-born Ghanaian defender Derrick Köhn showcased his goal-scoring prowess for Hannover 96 in a dominant home victory against Vfl Osnabruck on Sunday.

Köhn, displaying his versatility, played the full duration of the match as Hannover secured a resounding 7-0 win at the Heinz von Heiden-Arena.

Norwegian international Håvard Nielsen was instrumental in Hannover's victory, scoring a brace in the 21st minute and adding another goal before the half-hour mark. Hannover 96 continued their commanding performance by netting five more goals to seal the emphatic win on their home turf.

The onslaught continued with Germany international Cedric Teuchert, who scored a quick double in the 63rd and 70th minutes, extending the lead for the home side.

Köhn joined the scoring spree with his team's sixth goal in the 77th minute before Andreas Voglsammer sealed the comprehensive victory for Hannover 96.

In the Bundesliga 2 this season, Köhn has now tallied two goals from six appearances.