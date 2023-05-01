GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian Derrick Kohn will cost 6 million Euros, says Hannover chief

Published on: 01 May 2023
Hannover left-back Derrick Köhn will cost any potential suitors 6 million Euros this summer, according to Hannover's sports director Marcus Mann. 

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 29 appearances.

Mann has confirmed that Köhn has another two years left on his contract, but the club will be willing to listen to offers for the talented defender.

"We are relaxed about the situation, but if an offer comes in that meets our valuation, we will consider it," said Mann.

The 24-year-old moved to Hannover from Willem II and currently has a market value of 1.5 million euros, according to Transfermarkt

