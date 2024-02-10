Ghanaian doctors attend FIFA medical conference 2024 in Boston

Dr. Kofi Ablor and Dr. Christiana Baah, both renowned medical doctors from Ghana, recently attended the prestigious FIFA Medical Conference 2024 in Boston, USA.

The conference, which took place on February 6th and 7th, brought together leading healthcare professionals from around the world who share a common goal of advancing football medicine.

The conference provided a unique opportunity for experts to exchange ideas and collaborate on efforts to promote player health and well-being.

With a fresh focus on facilitating greater cooperation between Member Associations, the conference addressed various thought-provoking subjects, including spotting head injuries, implementing surveillance in national teams, cardiac screening in youth football, and mental health, among others.

The Ghanaian delegates, Dr Christiana Baah and Dr Kofi Ablorh expressed their appreciation to the FIFA Medical team and the Ghana Football Association for the chance to engage with fellow professionals and gain valuable insights into cutting-edge football medicine practices.

They underscored their eagerness to apply the newly acquired knowledge in their work to positively impact the sport.

The conference offered a powerful platform for medical professionals to discuss best practices, share expertise, and explore innovative approaches to enhancing player safety and performance.

By fostering global collaboration and knowledge sharing, events like the FIFA Medical Conference 2024 play a vital role in advancing the field of football medicine and ensuring the well-being of athletes worldwide.