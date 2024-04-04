Ghanaian duo Abagna and Basit propel Petrocub into Moldovan Cup semifinals

Ghanaian footballers David Sandan Abagna and Seidu Basit played instrumental roles in Petrocub's journey to the semifinals of the Moldovan Cup.

In a thrilling quarter-final encounter against Stauceni, Abagna, operating in the attacking midfield position, scored a crucial goal in the 83rd minute, contributing significantly to Petrocub's remarkable 4-1 comeback victory.

Basit, playing as a forward, further solidified the team's success by finding the net just three minutes later.

Petrocub's goals came in quick succession, with Sergui Platica equalizing in the 79th minute after Stauceni initially took the lead in the 51st minute.

Following Platica's equalizer, Abagna and Basit sealed the victory with their swift strikes, showcasing their offensive prowess.

Abagna's arrival at Petrocub in February 2024, from Sudanese club Al-Hilal, marked a significant signing for the team. He penned a three-year contract with the club, demonstrating his commitment to their cause.

Meanwhile, Basit joined Petrocub on loan from Al-Hilal, with both transfers facilitated by former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah, now serving as the club’s president.

Amponsah's influence played a crucial role in strengthening Petrocub's squad, evident in the impactful performances of Abagna and Basit on the field.