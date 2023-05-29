GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian duo Abalora and Kpozo help FC Sheriff Tiraspol secure double triumph in Moldova

Published on: 29 May 2023
Ghanaian footballers Razak Abalora and Patric Kpozo end the season on a high after FC Sheriff Tiraspol secured a domestic double in Moldova.

The dynamic duo celebrated as their team emerged victorious in the Moldovan Cup, defeating CSF Balti in a thrilling penalty shootout.

Tiraspol beat Balti in a close final, that produced no goals and had to be settled via penalties which the league champions emerged victorious 7-6.

The triumph in the Moldovan Cup adds to FC Sheriff Tiraspol's already impressive season, having secured the Moldovan League title.

The team's exceptional performances throughout the campaign have earned them the opportunity to represent Moldova in the prestigious UEFA Champions League next season.

 

Abalora and Kpozo have been integral members of FC Sheriff Tiraspol, contributing significantly to their success this season.

