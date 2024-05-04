Ghanaian duo Abanga and Abalora key in FC Petrocub's dominant win in Moldova

Ghanaian talents David Abanga and Razak Abalora showcased their prowess as FC Petrocub secured a commanding victory over FC Dacia Buiucani on Saturday.

Abanga, operating as an attacking midfielder, found the net, while goalkeeper Abalora put on a stellar performance to maintain a clean sheet, clinching a resounding 7-0 triumph for Petrocub on home turf.

This impressive win ensures Petrocub maintains their position at the summit of the Moldovan National Division, sitting five points clear after eight matches.

The contributions of Abanga and Abalora, alongside fellow Ghanaian teammate Seidu Basit, have been instrumental in Petrocub's success.

Abanga, who joined the club in March 2024 from Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal, has made a significant impact, tallying four league goals since his arrival.

On the other hand, Abalora has been a formidable presence between the posts, boasting five clean sheets in eight games, showcasing his reliability and skill.

FC Petrocub boast a strong Ghanaian connection, with former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah serving as President, further solidifying the bond between the club and Ghanaian football talent.