Ghanaian duo Aidoo, Paintsil named in KRC Genk 23-man squad for Besiktas Europa League match

Ghanaian duo Joseph Aidoo and Joseph Paintsil are among 23 players called up by Phillipe Clement for KRC Genk UEFA Europa League clash against Besiktas on Thursday evening.

Genk are not enjoying a smooth campaign in the UEFA second-tier club competition despite their unbeaten start to the Belgian Jupilar Pro League, after recording three points in two games.

The Blue and White lads face an uphill task in returning from their disappointing 3-1 defeat against Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 when they travel to the Vodafone Park to engage Turkish giants Besiktas on matchday 3 of the competition.

Coach Phillipe Clement has called-up Paintsil and Aidoo alongside 21 other players for the vital clash on Thursday.