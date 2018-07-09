Ghanaian duo Alhassan Wakaso and Henry Medarious begin preseason with Victoria Guimaraes

Ghanaian duo Alhassan Wakaso and former Black Starlets forward Henry Medarious joined the rest of their teammates on Sunday to begin preseason with Portuguese side Victoria Guimaraes.

The pair and the rest of the team went through some drills and gym work with head coach Luis Castro.

The day started very early with a gym session, before the first training on the lawn at the "Pink Nautical Training Center." Already in the afternoon, Luis Castro directed a new system, opting for a sectoral training, focusing on the offensive and defensive process.

Luis Castro had all the squad available, with all the players training to their maximum level. Also noteworthy for the integration of newcomer Venancio, who was trained for the first time at the orders of Luís Castro.

Alhassan Wakaso rejoined Victoria Guimaraes in January after a difficult spell with French side Lorient. Meanwhile, Henry Medarious who signed for Guimaraes at the beginning of last season, spent the second half on loan at lower tier side Leixoes.

Both Wakaso and Medarious are looking forward to play a key part of the upcoming campaign.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin