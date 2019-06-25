Ghanaian duo Ashimeru, Mensah start pre-season training with Austrian giants Salzburg

Ghanaian duo Majeed Ashimeru and Gideon Mensah have started preseason training with Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

The duo were recalled by club after successful loan spells away from the team.

Majeed Ashimeru was the star for Swiss side Saint Gallen, where he netted four times creating seven assists in 34 appearances.

Gideon Mensah also excelled with Austrian side Sturm Graz, who are still interested in making a permanent move for the Black Meteors left back.

Ashimeru and Mensah are hoping to break into the senior side of Red Bulls after spell on loan.

The two will be working under a newly appointed coach Jesse Marsch who joined the Austrian top-flight league champions from RB Leipzig