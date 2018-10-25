Ghanaian duo Atinga and Cobinna to work under new manager at FK Tirana

Ghanaian duo Vincent Atinga and Winful Cobbinah will work under a new coach at Albanian side KF Tirana following the appointment of former player Ardian Mema.

The former Tirana player replaces Brazilian manager Jose Marcelo Ferreira on a one-year contract.

The former Hearts of oak players will have to work extremely hard to enjoy more playing time under the new manager Ardian Mema.

Ze Maria was shown the exit last week by the Albanian giants KF Tirana, 15 months after joining them from the Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

Tirana are ranked seventh on the 10-team table with a paltry eight points collected from two wins and as many draws.

The Ghanaian duo joined the Albania side in the summer.

Atinga, has played five out of the club’s nine league games where as Winful Cobbinah on the other has featured in all nine league matches for his side in the ongoing Albanian top-flight league.