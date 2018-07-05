Ghanaian duo Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey undergo bicycle training with Schalke

Ghanaian duo Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey alongside Schalke 04 teammates, got on their bikes as they hit the road as part of pre-season training in China.

The German side are in Asia for preseason after finishing as runners-up in the Bundesliga last season. Rahman rejoined Schalke in February following his return from a lengthy lay-off with Tekpetey returning to the club from loan.

Baba Rahman played on the final day of the German Bundesliga for Schalke -when they beat Kevin Prince Boateng's Eintracht Frankfurt- since rejoining the club in January from Chelsea.

Schalke will play their first trial match today against Southampton before taking on new partner club Hebei China Fortune next week.