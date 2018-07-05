GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian duo Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey undergo bicycle training with Schalke

Published on: 3 hours ago
Ghanaian duo Baba Rahman and Bernard Tekpetey alongside Schalke 04 teammates, got on their bikes as they hit the road as part of pre-season training in China.

The German side are in Asia for preseason after finishing as runners-up in the Bundesliga last season. Rahman rejoined Schalke in February following his return from a lengthy lay-off with Tekpetey returning to the club from loan.

Baba Rahman played on the final day of the German Bundesliga for Schalke -when they beat Kevin Prince Boateng's Eintracht Frankfurt- since rejoining the club in January from Chelsea.

Schalke will play their first trial match today against Southampton before taking on new partner club Hebei China Fortune next week.

 

