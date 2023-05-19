Ghanaian duo Braydon Manu and Patric Pfeiffer secure Bundesliga promotion with SV Darmstadt

Ghanaian duo Braydon Marvin Manu and Patric Pfeiffer have secured promotion to the German Bundesliga for next season with SV Darmstadt following their win on Friday.

Darmstadt recorded a 1-0 victory over FC Magdeburg at the Merck-Stadion am Bollenfalltor to seal their promotion to the German top-flight.

German forward Philip Tietz scored the only goal of the match with a 36th-minute strike with an assist from Tobias Kempe.

The Lilies lead the Bundesliga two table with 67 points from 33 games with one more left to end the 2022-23 campaign. Even a defeat on the last day wouldn't change their position on the league standings.

Pfeiffer lasted the entire duration of the match of Darmstadt, while Manu didn't make the match squad due to suspension as he was sent off in the last round.

Pfeiffer, central defender, has made 23 appearances, scored four goals, and assisted another to help Darmstadt to return to the Bundesliga after six seasons.

Manu, attacking midfielder, has played 27 matches, scored 7 goals, and provided 7 assists this campaign.