Ghanaian duo Daniel Akanbek and Emmanuel Ofori join Nigerian club Remo Stars

Nigeria Premier League side, Remo Stars, have completed the signing of Ghanaian duo Daniel Akanbek and Emmanuel Ofori.

The two players join the Sky Blues as free agents and have already started training with the club ahead of the resumption of the Nigerian league.

Akanbek, a midfielder, has enormous experience, having played in the Ghana Premier League for Berekum Chelsea and Nations FC. Before moving to Remo Stars, he played form Nigerian outfit Katsina FC.

Meanwhile, Ofori is expected to strengthen the goalkeeping department of the league titles.

Remo Stars are in a hunt for their first-ever Nigerian Premier League title after finishing runners-up last season.

They faced Ghanaian champions Medeama SC in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League, where they were beaten on penalties.