Ghanaian duo David Addy and Baba Mensah win Finish Cup with Ilves

Ghanaian duo David Addy and Baba Mensah have won the Finish Cup with Ilves after beating IFK Mariehamn on Saturday.

Both players lasted the entire duration of the game as Ilves Tampere defeated Mariehamn 2-0 at the Wirklof Holding Arena.

Mensah was solid in the central defence with Addy shifted upfront in the more offensive left role.

Finish attacker Matias Ojala opened the scoring in the 33rd minute from the penalty spot after defender Baba Mensah was impeded in the box.

Ilves dominated the game and just a minute before the break, the Ipa's doubled the lead through Tatu Miettus.

The Yellow and Grens with the two game advantage controlled and dominated the second half in front of 4000 fans.

Both Mensah and Addy are former Ghana U-20 players with the latter winning the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.