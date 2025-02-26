Ghanaian duo David Oduro and Aziz Issah seek bigger roles under new Barça Atlètic coach Sergi Milà

Ghanaian duo David Oduro and Abdul Aziz Issah will now be under the guidance of newly appointed BarÃ§a AtlÃ¨tic head coach Sergi MilÃ .

MilÃ , who has dedicated over two decades to various coaching roles within FC Barcelona's youth system, steps in following the departure of Albert SÃ¡nchez.

His immediate focus is to reverse the team's current form and steer them away from the relegation zone in the remaining 13 league matches.

Oduro and Issah will hope to work their way into Mila's plans as he hopes to revitalise Barca's season.

Oduro, a dynamic left-back born on June 12, 2006, joined BarÃ§a AtlÃ¨tic from Accra Lions. Known for his speed and offensive support, he has participated in eight matches this season, primarily as a substitute.

Issah, a versatile playmaker, joined from Dreams FC on loan last year. Despite high expectations, his opportunities have been limited to two appearances, totaling 26 minutes.

Issah's playing style has drawn comparisons to Bernardo Silva, highlighting his potential impact.

Under MilÃ 's leadership, both Oduro and Issah will aim to secure more significant roles within the squad, contributing to the team's resurgence in the league.