Ghanaian duo Dennis Odoi and Kamal Sowah begin pre-season with Club Brugge

Ghanaian duo Kamal Sowah and Dennis Odoi have reported to Club Brugge's camp for the start of pre-season.

The Ghanaian pair are expected to play a key role in the club's campaign next season as preparations begin in full swing this week.

Sowah has already been in camp, and featured in the pre-season win against Lierse Kempenzonen.

He is rejoining the team after spending the second half of last season on loan at AZ Alkmaar.

Meanwhile, Odoi joined this week after an extended break due to international assignment.

The veteran right-back featured in Ghana's AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar but missed the match against the Central African Republic. He was also unavailable for the Kirin Cup tournament.

The Belgium champions will play FC Copenhagen and Utrecht in pre-season friendlies before the Belgium Super Cup against Gent.

Below are the players that reported to camp:

Kamal Sowah, Owen Otasowie, Eduard Sobol, Eder Balanta, Jack Hendry, Ferran Jutglà, Bjorn Meijer, Tajon Buchanan, Loïs Openda, Brandon Mechele, Cisse Sandra, Lynnt Audoor, Simon Mignolet, Hans Vanaken, Noa Lang, Denis Odoi, Ruud Vormer , Mats Rits, Stanley Nsoki, Andreas Skov Olsen, Clinton Mata, Charles De Ketelaere, Jorne Spileers, David Okereke, Abakar Sylla, Ibe Hautekiet, Noah Mbamba, Antonio Nusa, Senne Lammens & Nick Shinton.