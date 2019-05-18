Ghanaian duo Diawusie, Kyere on target as SV Wehen defeat Uerdingen

Daniel Kyere and Agyemang Diawusie were on the score sheet for SV Wehen in their 3-2 win over Uerdingen in the German Bundesliga Liga 3.

SV Wehen dominated the early part of the match and deservedly shot into the lead through Diawusie in the 6th minute.

The lead however did not last as German young forward Johannes Dorfler pulled parity for Uergingen in the 14th minute but Manuel Schaffler regained Wehen lead from the spot two minutes later.

Osayamen Osawe got the fans at the Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena jumping after he grabbed levelled the scoreline for Uerdingen on the 70th minute mark.

However, Wehen had the last laugh when Daniel Kyere powered home a low shot into the bottom of the post to give his side the maximum points.