Ghanaian duo Donsu, Yaro set to start for Colorado Switchbacks against Reno tonight

Ghanaian duo Ibrahim Yaro and Kwasi Donsu are set to start for Colorado Springs FC against Reno 1868 in the United Soccer League match Day Six.

The on-loan Medeama pair have been in fine form since joining the club ahead of the start of the season.

Ibrahim Yaro has been a regular for the Colorado based club after impressing during preseason.

Meanwhile, compatriot Kwasi Donsu will making making his first start tonight after incredible performances coming as a substitute.

The duo have helped the Western Conference side to eight position after five games.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks are eager to return to winning ways after losing to Orange County last week and picking a draw on the road against Solomon Asante's Phoenix Rising.