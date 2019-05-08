Ghanaian duo Ema Twumasi and Francis Atuahene back in training with FC Dallas

Ghanaian duo Ema Twumasi and Francis Atuahene are back in training with FC Dallas ahead of this weekend's MLS clash against New York Red Bulls.

Twumasi, 21, was in Ghana for close to one month to pick up his green card which frees up an international slot at the club.

Atuahene-who is 22- has been out injured since February when he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured pectoral muscle.

The former Right to Dream Academy students spent the first 45 minutes with FC Dallas and finished the day with the club's reserve team North Texas SC who play in the USL One League.