Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Boateng and Abdul Aziz Yakubu join Ronaldo's celebration trend after Rio Ave win

Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Boateng and Abdul Aziz Yakubu are the latest players to perform the Ronaldo nap celebration.

Boateng scored the winner as Rio Ave defeated Boavista in the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Sunday.

After bundling home from a Josue long pass, the former Levante man run to the touchline with his compatriot as they reproduced the Ronaldo celebration.

"Everything we do should be as a result of our gratitude for what God has done for us. Plus three points. Alhamdulilah," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

The Portuguese superstar outdoored the nap celebration after netting the winner for Manchester United against Everton at Goodison Park.

Boateng played 81 minutes and was replaced by Renato Pantalon while compatriot Abdul Aziz Yakubu lasted the entire duration.

The former Moreirense man failed to make Ghana's 55-man squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar despite his recent run of form.

He last played for the Black Stars in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa in March 2021.