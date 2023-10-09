GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian duo Emmanuel Boateng and Jalal Abdullai inspire Elfsborg away triumph over Brommapojkarna

Published on: 09 October 2023
Ghanaian players Emmanuel Boateng and Jalal Abdullai inspired IF Elfsborg's victory over IF Brommapojkarna in the Swedish Allsvenskan on Sunday afternoon.

The Ghanaian duo scored a goal each in the second half of the match as Elfsborg recorded an emphatic 3-0 triumph over Brommapojkarna at Grimsta IP.

Midfielder Boateng got the opening goal of the match in the 76th minute after being set up by Swedish forward Simon Hedlund.

Abdullai doubled the advantage for the league leaders ten minutes later before delivering an assist for Hedlund to finish off the victory for Elfsborg in additional time.

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo played the full minutes of the match for Elfsborg as they opened a two-point lead on the standings after 26 rounds.

Boateng has played 19 appearances, scoring once and assisting twice in the process, while Abdullai has made 7 appearances, having scored 2 goals and providing an assist.

