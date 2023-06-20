Ghanaian duo Ernest Nuamah and Baah Bonsu nominated for Golden Boy award

Ghanaian youngsters, Ernest Nuamah and Christopher Baah Bonsu have been nominated for the 2023 Golden Boy award.

The duo will compete with some of the best young talents under the ages of 21 for the top award presented to players plying their trade in Europe.

Nuamah and Baah Bonsu made the list of 100 best U21 players released by the European Golden Boy website.

The 19-year-old Nuamah made his Black Stars debut over the weekend after coming on in the second half of the goalless draw against Madagascar.

The FC Nordsjaelland star enjoyed an outstanding season in Denmark, helping his club finish the campaign in second place and was named the best player in the league.

Nuamah got a rating of 74.6 was ranked 26th ahead of Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho on the list.

Meanwhile, Baah Bonsu - who plays for Sarpsborg - was ranked 59th with rating index of 66.6.

Other players on the list are newly signed Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham alongside Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala.