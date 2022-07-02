Ghanaian duo feature in Bochum's 1-1 draw against Monheim in preseason friendly 

Ghanaian duo Christopher Adjei-Antwi and Jordi Osei Tutu played their first preseason game for Bochum against Monheim.

The preseason friendly ended in a 1-1 draw with Coach Thomas Reis giving opportunities to new players in the team.

Christopher Adjei-Antwi who missed the first preseason game due to his extended holidays for his participation in national duty with Ghana got some game minutes in this game.

Coach Reis had announced some players will be given the opportunity for training with the squad this week.

"There will of course be a few other players who have replenished or strengthened the squad. They've been training this week, so there's nothing wrong with playing, at least for 45 minutes, and I'm assuming they'll be there," explained the coach.

New signing Jordi Osei Tutu who joined the club this summer and missed the game against WSV also got some game minutes in order to be assess by the fans.