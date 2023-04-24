GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian duo Jayden Addai and Ernest Poku lead AZ Alkmaar to victory in UEFA Youth League final

Published on: 24 April 2023
Jayden Addai and Ernest Poku were the heroes for AZ Alkmaar as they claimed their first-ever UEFA Youth League title with a dominant 5-0 victory over Hajduk Split in Geneva on Monday.

Ghanaian winger Addai opened the scoring for AZ with a coolly taken penalty just before half-time, rewarding his side for their attacking intent in the first period.

The Dutch outfit then turned on the style after the break, scoring three times in just nine minutes to put the game out of sight. Ernest Poku, also from Ghana, grabbed a brace with two well-placed shots before substitute Mexx Meerdink added two more to complete the rout.

18-year-old Ghanaian goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro ensured another clean sheet for AZ Alkmaar.

The final pitched two teams with vastly differing European pedigrees against each other, with AZ's senior team ranked 37th by UEFA compared to Hajduk's position of 153rd.

Despite being massive underdogs, Hajduk had shocked the tournament by knocking out the likes of Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan en route to their first-ever European final.

But on this occasion, they were no match for AZ, who produced a stunning display to lift the trophy and secure a historic triumph for the Dutch club.

