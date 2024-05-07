Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp involved in Crystal Palace's 4-0 rout of Manchester United

Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp played pivotal roles for Crystal Palace in their resounding 4-0 victory over Manchester United in the English Premier League.

Despite not starting the game, Ayew and Schlupp made impactful cameos late in the second half on Monday at Selhurst Park.

Ayew replaced Eberechie Eze, while Schlupp took the place of Michael Olise with just five minutes remaining.

The match saw Palace dominate from the onset, with Olise opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Before halftime, in-form Jean-Philippe Mateta extended the lead, putting the hosts firmly in control.

In the second half, the Eagles continued their attacking prowess, with Tyrick Mitchell and Olise securing the victory with goals of their own.

The comprehensive win showcased Palace's offensive capabilities and marked a memorable performance for Ayew and Schlupp, who contributed to the team's success despite starting from the bench.

Their impact highlights the depth of talent within the Palace squad and their ability to make meaningful contributions when called upon.

Overall, it was a memorable night for both the team and the Ghanaian duo, as they played their part in a memorable victory over a formidable opponent.