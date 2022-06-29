Ghanaian duo Joseph Amoako and Benjamin Acquah make first starts of the season for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden

Ghanaian duo Joseph Amoako and Benjamin Acquah made their first starts for Helsingborgs IF in the Swedish top-flight.

Amoako and Acquah both started in the big clash against Malmo FF on Monday.

Amoako, a Kotoko player on loan at Helsingborgs, hadn't started a match since the season commenced in April. The 19-year-old left-winger appeared in three matches, all as a substitute.

Acquah on the other hand hadn't played since his debut on matchday one. He was trusted with a starting role and he gave a good account of himself.

Swedish winger Patriot Sejdiu scored in the 91st minute to secure a 2-1 win and three points for Malmo against Helsingborgs.

The game was heading for a 1-1 stalemate.

Amoako and Acuqah will both hope for more opportunities.