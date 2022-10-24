Ghanaian duo Joseph Amoako and Benjamin Acquah suffer relegation with Helsingborgs in Sweden

Ghanaian duo Joseph Amoako and Benjamin Acquah have been relegated from the Swedish Allsvenkan with Helsingborgs IF after home defeat.

Helsingborgs were condemned from the Swedish top-flight after losing 2-1 at home to Degerfors IF on Sunday at the Olympia Stadium.

The Red Ones managed to pick just 17 points from 28 league matches with two more games to the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke opened the scoring of the match as early as the 4th minute after connecting a pass from Diego Campos.

Iraqi forward Amin Al-Hamawi levelled matters for Helsingborg nine minutes after restart.

Degerfors scored very late in the round of 28 fixture to seal the victory after Nikola Djurjic's goal in stoppage time which sent Helsingborgs back to the lower-tier.

Amoako and Acquah were both missing in action in the match as they are nursing their respective injuries that have kept them out for over a month.

Amoako who is loan from Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko has played 9 matches in the season.

Acquah who joined the club in 2020 from Ebusua Dwarfs made 10 appearances and scored once.

Helsingborgs will compete in the Swedish Superettan, the second-tier in the 2023 season.