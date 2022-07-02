Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

Ghanaian duo Joseph Attamah and Bernard Mensah begin pre-season with Kayserispor

Published on: 02 July 2022
Ghanaian duo Joseph Attamah Larweh and Bernard Mensah have joined their Kayserispor teammates for the start of pre-season. 

The pair returned to Turkey for the first week of training at the Kadir Has training centre under the supervision of coach Çağdaş Atan.

Attamah Larweh, who had a good campaign last season will be hoping to continue from where he left off while Bernard Mensah returns to the team after a lengthy layoff.

Both Attamah and Mensah are working on their fitness before the team moves to the Erciyes to continue preparations this weekend.

 

