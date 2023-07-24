GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghanaian duo Joseph Paintsil and Bonsu Baah named in Genk's squad for UCL qualifier against Servette

Published on: 24 July 2023
Joseph Paintsil and Christopher Bonsu Baah have been included in KRC Genk's squad to face Swiss side Servette in the UEFA Champions League qualifier. 

The Ghanaian duo were part of a 26-man squad that travelled to Geneva on Monday for the game on Tuesday.

Painstil, a key figure at the Cegeka Arena is expected to start while Bonsu Baah, who joined in the summer transfer window makes his official debut for the Belgium giants.

Both players have been active in pre-season, featuring in the friendly win against English Premier League side Burnley.

Genk are hoping to make the group stage of the UEFA Champions League as they begin their journey in the third round of qualifiers.

Below is the Genk squad: 

Van Crombrugge, Leysen, McKenzie, Sadick, Ouattara, Arteaga, Fadera, Heynen, Castro, Trésor, Sor, Hrošovský, Kayembe, Ait El Hadj, Carstensen, Muñoz, Oyen, Galarza, Paintsil, El Khannouss, Cuesta, Preciado, Bonsu Baah and Tolu.

