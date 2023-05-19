Ghanaian duo Kasim Nuhu and Emmanuel Essiam unable to guide FC Basel to Conference League final

Ghanaian duo Kasim Nuhu Adams and Emmanuel Essiam couldn't propel FC Basel to the UEFA Europa Conference League final as their team failed to maintain their first-leg advantage.

Despite Nuhu starting and playing the entire match, Basel suffered a 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina in the second leg at St. Jakob-Park after extra time. Essiam, on the other hand, was unavailable for the encounter on Thursday night.

After securing a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in Italy, Basel were unable to hold onto their lead in the first leg, resulting in their elimination from the Conference League.

Fiorentina progressed to the final with a 4-3 aggregate score and will face English side West Ham United on June 7, 2023.

Nuhu, who is currently on loan from Hoffenheim, has showcased impressive performances for Basel throughout the season.

Meanwhile, Essiam has been gradually establishing himself within the FC Basel team since making his debut in February.