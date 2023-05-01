Ghanaian duo Kudus and Brobbey suffer Dutch Cup final defeat to PSV

Ghanaian duo Mohammed Kudus and Brian Brobbey missed out on their first trophy of the season after penalty shootout defeat to PSV in the KNVB Cup final.

Kudus missed the game due to injury while Brobbey featured and missed a penalty as PSV claimed another trophy from the Dutch champions.

Ajax started the game as the better side, taking the lead through an own goal from Jarrad Braithwaite in the 42nd minute.

Brobbey had an opportunity to double the lead for Ajax but missed the chance before Thorgan Hazard levelled in the 67th minute.

After Dusan Tadic and Hazard scored from the first shootouts, Brobbey and Jurrien Timber missed for Ajax with Andre Silva and Ibrahim Sangare also missing for PSV.

Edson Alvarez the missed the final penalty as Fabio Silva netted the winner for PSV.

The Eindhoven-based club have beaten Ajax to two trophies this season, including the Super Cup before the season opener.