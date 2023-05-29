Ghanaian duo Lawrence Agyekum and Forson Amankwah secure Austrian Bundesliga title with RB Salzburg

Ghanaian duo Lawrence Agyekum and Forson Amankwah have celebrated a remarkable achievement, winning the Austrian Bundesliga with Red Bull Salzburg.

Red Bull clinched the league title after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Austria Klagenfurt on Sunday afternoon.

Amankwah made a significant impact in the title-clinching match, coming off the bench to provide an assist as Red Bull overcame a two-goal deficit to secure the crucial win.

The talented player, who was recalled from his loan spell at Rheindorf Altach in January, played a pivotal role in Salzburg's journey towards winning another league title.

Joining Salzburg from Ghana's lower division side, WAFA, Lawrence Agyekum also played a part in the team's championship-winning campaign, despite spending most of his time with FC Liefering.

The 19-year-old talent featured in three matches for Salzburg in the Bundesliga, starting two games and making a substitute appearance in another.

For both players, this league title marks their first major achievement since being involved with the Salzburg first team this season. Their contributions have been recognized as crucial in the team's success.